For months now, there's been reconciliation speculation surrounding Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, but those rumors are being put to rest by an unlikely (but informed) source: 10-year-old Mason Disick.

During an Instagram Live session, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son fielded questions, including one about his famous billionaire aunt.

"Kylie and Travis are not back together," he says in a clip captured by The Shade Room and The Morning Toast.

Page Six noted that Mason's Instagram account has since been deactivated and The Shade Room deleted the clip from its Instagram.

It would likely surprise no one if Kylie and Travis eventually got back together, as all indications are pointing to a reconciliation. The duo -- along with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi -- are reportedly isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the makeup mogul posted throwback images with the rapper to her Instagram Story, writing, "It's a mood."

Kylie and Travis began dating in early 2017 and welcomed Stormi the following year. The duo split in fall 2019, but friends fully expected them to get back together. Earlier this year, TMZ said a reconciliation was "imminent," citing their close relationship and the fact they spent the December holidays together. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter's 2nd birthday at an elaborate and expensive "Stormiworld"-themed bash. The tagline for Stormi's party was "2 is better than 1," and sources who attended the party told TMZ that it seems that mantra also applies to the reality star's relationship with the rapper.

"Kylie and Trav were giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents to their little one. They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be," TMZ wrote at the time, citing eyewitnesses who watched the former couple interacting at the party. Kyle and Travis, the website said, were "pretty much inseparable" at the party and "appeared to be into each other. They threw off the impression ... they're on the verge of a reconciliation."

On Valentine's Day, Travis even surprised Kylie with a slew of flowers.