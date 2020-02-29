All signs are pointing to Kylie Jenner and Travis Barker reconciling, including her own Instagram.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Late Friday night, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted several pictures to her Instagram Story that show her and Travis at a 2017 basketball game. She captioned the photos by writing "It's a mood."

Getty Images

The throwback pictures were posted a the same day she modeled the rapper's newly released shoe, the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low.

Kylie and Travis began dating early 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018. They duo split last year, but friends fully expected the duo to get back together. Earlier this year, TMZ said a reconciliation was "imminent," citing their close relationship and the fact they spent the December holidays together. They were also both there to celebrate their daughter's 2nd birthday at an elaborate and expensive "Stormiworld"-themed bash. The tagline for Stormi's party was "2 is better than 1," and sources who attended the party told TMZ that it seems that mantra also applies to the reality TV star-turned-makeup mogul and the rapper's relationship.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"Kylie and Trav were giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents to their little one. They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be," TMZ wrote at the time, citing eyewitnesses who watched the former couple interacting at the party. Kyle and Travis, the website said, were "pretty much inseparable" at the party and "appeared to be into each other. They threw off the impression ... they're on the verge of a reconciliation."

On Valentine's Day Travis even surprised Kylie on with a slew of flowers.