Celebrity flings: Whirlwind romances and short relationships

Now that winter is officially behind us, Wonderwall.com has "spring flings" on the brain! Join us as we ring in Spring 2020 by taking a look back at memorable celeb flings from over the years, starting with this incredibly comely (but ultimately incompatible) couple... Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston first connected in May 2016 at the Met Gala... while she was in the midst of a yearlong romance with Calvin Harris. By mid-June 2016, the DJ was out of the picture and the country-pop superstar and the English actor were officially an item. They spent the next three months traveling the world together, but ultimately, their romance couldn't make it past the summer. By September 2016, they were done. Now keep reading for more unforgettable celeb flings...

RELATED: Iconic couples of the decade