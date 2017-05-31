Kourtney Kardashian's family is worried about Scott Disick's Cannes partying, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are worried about Scott Disick

Was Scott Disick partying in Cannes last week or is he in trouble? After the 34-year-old was photographed getting cozy with a variety of much younger women including Bella Thorne, 19, Sofia Richie, 18 and Chantal Jeffries, 23 -- plus his ex, Chloe Bartoli and model Maggie Petrova -- the Kardashians have started to wonder if he's OK. "Kourtney [Kardashian] is worried for Scott, as are Scott's friends and the whole Kardashian family. They are really worried for him," a source tells Us Weekly. "They aren't angry — just concerned — because he's clearly going through something." Another source points out that there have been other time when photos of Scott partying with women have emerged that turned out to mean he was "in a really bad place, mentally." Other insiders have said Scott "will always love Kourtney" and that her apparent romance with model Younes Bendjima made him jealous, while friends reportedly urged him not to go to Cannes. Scott's recent admission that he's a sex addict probably hasn't given those close to him any peace of mind.

