It's been 11 years since Pink and Carey Hart said "I do" and judging from the messages they sent each other to mark their anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, the romance is still as hot as ever.

Pink post a photo of the couple sharing a kiss at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Instagram over the weekend along with a sweet message for her main squeeze.

Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum 👅 that's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around 💘 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:42am PST

"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum 👅 that's one for every year care bear," she captioned the shot. "I really like you this week.#happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around 💘."

Carey shared some anniversary love, too, tweeting, "In between poop diapers and breast feedings I want to say I love to my amazing wife! Happy 11th to the most amazing woman on the planet. You have given me happiness, love, two amazing children, and a lifetime of good times. I love you @pink."

Things haven't always been so rosy for the couple, who have broken up multiple times. As Pink explained to Ellen DeGeneres last year, splits can be healthy for some couples -- and they don't necessarily have to be permanent.

"We take breaks. We've had two breaks. The first one was about a year, and the second one was 11 months," the singer said at the time. She went on to say they were "due" for another time out, although they have yet to take one, despite recent rumors to the contrary.

"Apparently @hartluck I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!!!," the singer joked on social media in December after reading headlines about their alleged split. "And before you leave can you please teach me how to set the alarm? I can't wait to take over your closet!!!!!!" she added.

Instead of parting ways, the couple have welcomed two children, Willow, who's now 5, and Jameson, who arrived in December. And the experience of motherhood has transformed Pink, as she told People in 2015.

"I have lived a lot of life in a very short time, and you get hardened a little bit — you get jaded, you build up walls," she said, referring to her teenage years when she got mixed up with drugs and crime for a period.

"And when you see this little kid, and you get to watch them through infancy to toddler to little person, it's amazing," she continued. "You see how you were. When you watch this bundle full of love and light that's untarnished and untainted by heartache and any of the numerous things that change you, it's very healing. It's a miracle."