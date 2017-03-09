Scott Disick has an addiction to sex.

In a just-released trailer for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Scott appears to be confronted by Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian after bringing a woman to a family vacation in Costa Rica.

In the clip Kim is seen throwing out a not-fit-for-print insult about him and his much-documented playboy lifestyle, to which he replies, "I'm a sex addict."

Kourtney, who Scott has called the "love of my life," is later seen telling the father of her three children, "It's never going to work out."

Just after the Costa Rican vacation, Scott headed to Miami, where he was seen hanging out with several models.

During his South Beach vacation the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was pictured with his arm around a beautiful woman as he relaxed poolside at Miami Beach's ritzy Setai hotel. She was seen nuzzling into him as they laid on a daybed. The next day, the two were again spotted together on the beach, as well as in the hotel's pool, where Scott was seen drinking a beer.

The woman has been identified by several media outlets as Los Angeles-based model Amber Davis.

The images came just a day after he was seen kissing another model in a pool. She was later identified as Jessica Harris.

Kourtney was already none to pleased with her former man because of his partying at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Page Six said Scott was drinking heavily at the Tao nightclub pop-up venue during the Utah festival, sometimes staying until the lights came on. The report suggested he continued the party at a nearby house that he'd rented for the weekend.

"He had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub," a source told Page Six. "He has only been out at night, and stays out till 7 a.m. partying and sleeps all day."