Another day, another model for Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy sure has a way with the ladies. In the same week that he was spotted kissing a woman in Miami, Scott Disick was photographed with a different woman, again looking awfully cozy.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was pictured this week with his arm around a beautiful woman as he relaxed poolside at Miami Beach's ritzy Setai hotel. She was seen nuzzling into him as they laid on a daybed. The next day, the two were again spotted together on the beach, as well as in the hotel's pool, where Scott was seen drinking a beer.

The woman has been identified by several media outlets as Los Angeles-based model Amber Davis.

The images come just a day after he was seen kissing another model in the pool named Jessica Harris. His Miami exploits also follow a Costa Rican vacation that was allegedly marred by fighting.

A report in TMZ indicated that Scott was asked to leave the Kardashian family vacation because of a fight with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

The issue, according to the website, was that Scott had a girl come meet him in Costa Rica, where they were all filming a segment for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." He reportedly had her stay at the same hotel as the crew -- and attempted to hide the situation from the family.

When a crew member told Kim and Kris what was happening, they reportedly lost it on him. TMZ's sources say Kim and Kris thought Scott's move was "disruptive and disrespectful."

Kourtney was already none to pleased with her former man because of his partying at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Page Six said Scott was drinking heavily at the Tao nightclub pop-up venue during the Utah festival, sometimes staying until the lights have come on. The report suggested he continued the party at a nearby house that he'd rented for the weekend.

"He had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub," a source told Page Six. "He has only been out at night, and stays out till 7 a.m. partying and sleeps all day."

Like we said, Kourtney wasn't happy.

A source told People on Jan. 27, "Scott is still in the dog house from partying at Sundance."