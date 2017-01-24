Scott Disick is reportedly back to his old ways.

The oft-troubled reality TV star, who was in rehab in late 2015 for his hard partying ways, has been keeping a low profile for the better part of a year. But that's reportedly changed, at least for the span of a couple of days.

According to Page Six, Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy has been drinking heavily at the Sundance Film Festival this week, often seen at the Tao nightclub pop-up venue in Park City, Utah, sometimes staying until the lights have come on. The report suggests he's then continuing the party at a nearby house that he's rented for the weekend.

Over the years, Sundance has become known for its wild parties as much as it has for the movies.

"He had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub," a source told Page Six. "He has only been out at night, and stays out till 7 a.m. partying and sleeps all day."

The news of his Sundance nights comes after Kourtney shared several cryptic messages of late pertaining to love.

Last week, the mother of three shared a message that simply read, "Tell me how to love, it's been so long." That message came just days after sharing another unexplained tweet about the "trust issues" that she grapples with.

Kourtney has often chastised Scott for his partying, which, according to reports over the years, is something that has kept her from getting back together with him.

"I mean, she'll always be family to me," he told Us Weekly in March 2016, "and probably the person I love the most in the world."

In December 2016, E! News reported that the duo had gotten back together.

"They are back together and giving their relationship a try again," a source said at the time, crediting Scott's recent clean living track record as the main reason for the new development. "Scott's mellowed out a lot and hasn't been partying."

... And then Sundance happened (allegedly)...