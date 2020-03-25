Ariana Grande's new boyfriend revealed, plus more news

Ariana Grande's new boyfriend revealed

Ariana Grande has a new man - and quarantine companion — in her life. The pop star has been seeing Dalton Gomez, a high-end real estate agent in Los Angeles. Grande has shared peeks of Gomez, her first known love interest since her extremely public relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Peter Davidson, in her social media posts. Recent snaps show a man social isolating with her, as well as playing with her dog, Toulouse. TMZ reports that the two have been seeing each other the past few months, and that Gomez is the mystery man she was seen making out with at in a booth at a restaurant last month. This isn't Gomez's first time hanging out with an A-lister, aa he is also pals with Miley Cyrus, recently posting a photo of the two hanging out.

