Robert Irwin feels 'pressure' to walk his sister down the aisle
While Bindi Irwin is still a ways from getting married to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, it's her brother who is actually the one feeling the pressure.
Robert Irwin's role at the wedding next year: walking his sister down the aisle.
While chatting with Access Hollywood, the 16-year-old said it "meant everything" when his sister tasked him with the role traditionally reserved for a father.
"It was just so sweet of you to think of me to do that," he told his sister in a joint interview. "I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie. There's a lot of pressure!"
He added, "But I love Bindi and Chandler so much and together I know they'll achieve so much."
Bindi and Robert's father, "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, died on Sept. 4, 2006, after being attacked by a stingray off the coast of Australia while filming the documentary series "Ocean's Deadliest." He was 44.
It's wildly expected that Bindi, 21, will honor Steve in the wedding in some capacity, even joking that she might wear a khaki wedding dress. In all seriousness she said they will "probably stick to earth tones."
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bindi said she's even considering a televised wedding.
"That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it? Should we do a wedding special?," she said. "I'm excited to include our engagement on Crikey! It's the Irwins."
