While Bindi Irwin is still a ways from getting married to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, it's her brother who is actually the one feeling the pressure.

Robert Irwin's role at the wedding next year: walking his sister down the aisle.

David Livingston / Getty Images

While chatting with Access Hollywood, the 16-year-old said it "meant everything" when his sister tasked him with the role traditionally reserved for a father.

"It was just so sweet of you to think of me to do that," he told his sister in a joint interview. "I'm nervous, I'm not going to lie. There's a lot of pressure!"

He added, "But I love Bindi and Chandler so much and together I know they'll achieve so much."

Bindi and Robert's father, "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, died on Sept. 4, 2006, after being attacked by a stingray off the coast of Australia while filming the documentary series "Ocean's Deadliest." He was 44.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It's wildly expected that Bindi, 21, will honor Steve in the wedding in some capacity, even joking that she might wear a khaki wedding dress. In all seriousness she said they will "probably stick to earth tones."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bindi said she's even considering a televised wedding.

"That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it? Should we do a wedding special?," she said. "I'm excited to include our engagement on Crikey! It's the Irwins."