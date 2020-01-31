The Bella Twins are pregnant and more ICYMI celeb news

Pregnant and pregnant!

Double the surprise! Double the fun! Both of the Bella Twins -- Nikki Bella and Brie Bella -- are pregnant, they told People magazine this week... and get this: They're due less than two weeks apart. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie said. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" Nikki added, "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it." This will be the second child for Brie and her husband, pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, who share 2-year-old daughter Birdie. This will be the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev. "We have definitely felt better in our lives," Brie said of the physical toll of pregnancy. "It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super-nauseous."

