Dog the Bounty Hunter proposes to girlfriend on 'Dr. Oz,' plus more news

Is Dog the Bounty Hunter ready to marry again?

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times published earlier this month, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman said he's been extremely lonely since the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. "I need love," he told the outlet. Judging from Dog's recent appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," he may have found it. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Dr. Oz shared a preview clip filmed last week that showed Dog and Beth's best friend and former assistant, Moon Angell. Moon is the maid of honor pictured beside Beth in photos from Dog and Beth's 2006 wedding. She previously dated Dog's son -- and is now rumored to be dating Dog, much to the chagrin of his family. The "Dr. Oz" clip is captioned, "a marriage proposal?" with a caveat that, "after weeks of family turmoil, [Dog and Moon] ... set the record straight." In the clip, Dog says, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" But "Dr. Oz Show" sources tell TMZ no ring was exchanged and there are neither wedding nor engagement plans for the two. According to TMZ's family sources, Dog "was overly emotional and got caught up in the moment." Insiders on the show reportedly say Dog believes God "told him he should propose" during a break from filming. Sources close to Moon, meanwhile, tell TMZ that like Dog, Moon has been grieving since Beth's death in June 2019. As a couple, she's reportedly been able to help him "get through" it all. The full interview airs Monday, Feb. 3.

Read on for the latest on ...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019