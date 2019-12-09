The business of being Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift doesn't have to imagine what it feels like to be worth $360 million before turning 30 because that's already her reality. In honor of the "Lover" singer's 30th birthday on Dec. 13, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her mega music empire -- from business deals and partnerships to major money matters that come with being the highest earning celebrity of the year. Keep reading for a guide to Taylor's lucrative business deals...

RELATED: Taylor Swift's biggest career moments