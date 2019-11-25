Taylor Swift feuds with record label execs and more November 2019 ICYMI news

Music dispute

The feud's been reignited: In mid-November, Taylor Swift accused Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta -- who own her back catalog -- of blocking her from performing or using her own songs at the 2019 American Music Awards and in an upcoming documentary. According to Taylor, the men "said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year." However, Scooter and Scott claimed that was "false information," adding, "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere," the music company wrote in a statement. The label later issued a statement saying it had come to an agreement with Dick Clark Productions, which produces the AMAs, to allow its artists' performances to stream and be rebroadcast. Two days before the AMAs, Scooter posted an open letter to the pop star on social media asking her to met with him in person to resolve their issues after his family received death threats from her fans. At the AMAs on Nov. 24, Taylor -- before accepting a special artist of the decade award -- performed a medley of her hits that included songs from her back catalog. However, she also sent a subtle but clear message when she started things off singing the feminist anthem "The Man" while wearing a white shirt covered in the names of all her old albums -- with "Fearless" pointedly written on the back -- before symbolically shedding the garment.

