Kylie Jenner's $600M cosmetics brand sale and more ICYMI news

Cosmetics brand sale

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics empire is under new management. On Nov. 18, it was announced that the beauty mogul had sold a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines to Coty, the conglomerate behind Clairol, CoverGirl and Max Factor, among other top brands. The price? $600 million. Kylie, who still owns the other 49 percent herself, will continue to lead all creative efforts and communications initiatives, she and Coty said in a joint statement. Kylie added that she's "excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world. This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse."

