Although Emilia Clarke filmed many nude scenes while on "Game of Thrones," she was never comfortable with it, even claiming she felt pressured to doff her clothing as to not disappoint the fans.

On Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the actress detailed those early days on the "GOT" set, a time when she simply followed direction without questioning it.

"I'd come fresh from drama school, and I approached [it] as a job - if it's in the script then it's clearly needed, this is what this is and I'm gonna make sense of it," she said.

"I'm floating through this first season and I have no idea what I'm doing; I have no idea what any of this is," she continued. "I've never been on a film set like this before, I'd been on a film set twice before then, and I'm now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do, and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want, and I don't know what I want. Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I'm not worthy of requiring anything; I'm not worthy of needing anything at all."

One person she credits with helping her feel more empowered to speak up is Jason Momoa, whom she often shared scenes with. Jason, she said, told her to speak up when she felt that she was doing too many nude scenes.

"I'm a lot savvier with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing," she said. "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your 'Game of Thrones' fans.' And I'm like, 'F— you.'"