Will Taylor Swift take on Scooter Braun in her American Music Awards performance? Plus, more news

Taylor Swift reportedly plans to make AMAs performance all about artist empowerment

The feud between Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Label Group, has only gotten more confusing since the singer first griped about Scooter Braun -- a man she says was "bullying" her for years -- bought the label, including her back catalog. This leaves us without a good guess as to the meaning of Scooter's tweet in the wee hours of Tuesday, Nov. 19, which read "Kindness is the only response," which he dubbed, "Words to live by," adding a "😁" to the sentiment, though it sure sounds related to the messy situation going down with Taylor and Big Machine -- and, possibly, to a new report from Page Six claiming Taylor's American Music Awards performance will constitute a "fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment" as she accepts the Artist of the Decade award. Industry sources tell the tab Selena Gomez, Kesha and Halsey could take the stage with Taylor, who is likely to "make a statement about artists being able to own their masters, the music they created, and how she feels she has been treated by Scooter and Scott [Borchetta]," in her acceptance speech. Says one source: "[Taylor's] friends are all going to be pushing her message on the red carpet. Taylor's going to play dirty with elegance and grace." Last week, Taylor implored fans and peers to support her in her fight to be allowed to perform her older songs at the AMAs and on a Netflix special, saying she'd been told she wouldn't be allowed to do so, legally. Big Machine denied her "narrative" -- but it soon became clear she had, in fact, been blocked from performing the music. This week, Big Machine released a statement claiming, "Dick Clark Productions have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performance." However, the production company then spoke to ET and denied Big Machine had reached any kind of deal. The AMAs air Sunday, Nov. 24.

