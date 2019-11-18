Most notable past American Music Awards hosts

Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to the American Music Awards stage on Nov. 24, 2019! The "Black-ish" star is hosting the show for the third time after previously serving as host in 2017 and 2018. And with Tracee -- who set the record for most outfit changes during an AMAs when she served up 12 looks during the 2018 show -- helming the ship, we know it won't be boring! In honor of this year's show, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most notable hosts in AMAs history from '70s rockers to comedians to supermodels and more. Keep reading to check them out...

RELATED: Most buzzworthy moments from American Music Awards past