Solange Knowles and her husband have split just before their fifth wedding anniversary.

The singer announced on Instagram that she and Alan Ferguson have "separated and parted ways."

In a lengthy social media post, Solange said she's had a "physical and spiritual transition" over the past two years that made her look at her life. She also praised her new ex.

"11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain't nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do," she wrote. "It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself."

Solange said she's not perfect, but she's "leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace."

Solange and Alan married in November 2014 in New Orleans in front of friends and family, including Jay-Z and Beyonce.

It's not known yet if either Solange or Alan have filed divorce papers. They don't share any children.