Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville early Thursday morning for allegedly driving under the influence after police nabbed him for driving the wrong way down a road.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

WKRN-TV said the country singer was swerving in and out of his lane and smelled of alcohol when he was pulled over. Police said that Sam even handed them a credit card and passport when they asked for his driver's license. TMZ claimed Sam's ID was "openly sitting on his lap" while he searched for it.

There were two empty beer cans near the "Body Like a Back Road" singer, WKRN-TV said, and a field sobriety test discovered that Sam, 34, had a blood alcohol level of .173, more than twice the legal limit.

A police report cited by multiple media outlets said Sam was the only one in the car and told officers that he had been drinking "recently."

Nashville Police Department /

Sam was reportedly charged with driving under the influence and possessing an open container.

He was booked into the local Nashville jail and released a few hours later on $2,500 bond. He has a court date set for Jan. 17.