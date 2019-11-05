Keanu Reeves holds hands with Alexandra Grant as the Internet swoons, plus more news

Keanu Reeves holds hands with artist Alexandra Grant and Twitter is here for it

In an internet age seemingly dominated by mom shamers, body shamers, bullies and trolls, at least the online world is still collectively rooting for one man -- and his name is Keanu Reeves. Over the weekend, Keanu stepped out for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. When he stepped onto the red carpet, fans were floored to see him holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant. As the Daily Mail reminds us, Keanu, 55, has rarely acknowledged any relationships in public over the course of his long-running career. Twitter quickly exploded with excitement about what appeared to be Keanu's new romance. Posts showed the two, who have been friends for about 10 years, according to CNN, looking adorable together as pals and collaborators (they launched a publishing company together called X Artists' Books and Alexandra contributed to Keanu's books, "Ode To Happiness" and "Shadows). "The only celebrity news I have ever cared about is finding out that keanu reeves has a lovely arty girlfriend and they're very cute together," wrote one social media user. Another via USAToday, posted, "Obviously Keanu is trying to make the whole world fall in love with him." Lots of tweets also dubbed the rumored relationship, "age-appropriate," though one person pointed out, "I love Keanu and agree that who he's dating is refreshing and age appropriate but lol that Hollywood's conditioned us to see a 55yo man and a 46yo woman as the same age." Wrote another: "Ages aside, I'm in love with the Keanu and Alexandra Grant story because they've been friends for ages, have collaborated on photography, poetry, etc. over the years, and always talked v fondly about their respective careers."

