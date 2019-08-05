Miranda Lambert isn't too chicken to publicly defend her marriage against a Twitter critic.

Over the weekend, the country singer shared a social media video of her husband, New York City police officer Brendan Mcloughlin, frying chicken legs.

"I'm sweet tea sippin' on the front porch sittin' while my hubby fries chicken and I'm pickin' these straaangs," Miranda, 35, captioned the Instagram snap, using lyrics to her song "Locomotive," which she performed at CMA Fest on Sunday night.

Miranda added, "FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan."

While the majority of Miranda's followers -- including singer Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and "Songland" judge Shane McAnally -- clearly enjoyed the video, one person didn't see anything redeeming.

"It won't last," the woman said, seemingly referring to Miranda's marriage.

Miranda, though, clapped back, telling the woman, "Sure won't! I'm gonna eat every piece of it! Can't waste chicken!"

The snarky response earned high praise from many of Miranda's 3.6 million followers.

Miranda's marriage has been under the microscope since February when she announced that she secretly tied the knot with Brendan, whom she met while in New York City to perform on Good Morning America" with her band Pistol Annies. Three days before Miranda and Brendan met, he and an ex-girlfriend welcomed a son.

Earlier in the marriage, the couple was juggling time between Nashville and the Big Apple, but Us Weekly reported Brendan has since moved to Tennessee and is on "an authorized leave of absence" from the NYPD.

In June, just before Brendan's apparent move, the two-time Grammy winner spoke to Extra about her marriage.

"We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance," she mused. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey."

She added, "My stepson is amazing. … [Brendan's] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn't have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'"