Keanu Reeves is the Internet's latest object of affection, and several petitions have been launching to encourage Time magazine to name him Person of the Year in 2019.

Naturally, all this Keanu obsession has caused the "Toy Story 4" actor to retreat from the limelight, as he's never been known to get caught up in his own celebrity. In fact, he didn't even know that he's been dubbed "the Internet's boyfriend."

"That's wacky," he told People TV when being told about the unofficial honor. "The positivity is great. It's really special how 'John Wick' was embraced, and working on 'Always Be My Maybe,' great, you know."

Since Keanu didn't know about his Internet dubbing, it's likely he knows nothing about the aforementioned petitions to make him Time magazine top person.

One Change.org petition already has more than 35,000 signatures. Another in Spanish is nearing 3,000 signatures.

"Keanu is the most wholesome person alive," Jackson Breem, who created the English-speaking petition wrote.

Fans on the Internet are clearly in full support of the idea. Of course, the likelihood of the actor being named Time's Person of the Year is minimal. On its website, Time says editors "selected[ed] the individual or group with the most profound impact on our world over the past year for better or for worse."

Past recipients of the dubious honor have included Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Jamal Khashoggi and Angela Merkel.

Face it, Keanu is much too beautiful for this world.