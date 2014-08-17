Tallulah Willis had a decision to make: Go to rehab or lose the support of her family.

"Tallulah was pretty much given an ultimatum," a family insider tells People magazine. "Her parents were about to take away everything from her."

On July 23, the 20-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reportedly tweeted "bai bai," then headed into treatment.

Although both of Tallulah's parents have visited her in rehab, the magazine reports, they have different feelings about how to approach her issues.

"If Bruce suspected that Tallulah had any kind of substance abuse problem, he would have demanded for her to get help," a Moore source tells People. "Demi's take is that Tallulah is still very young and trying to find herself."

According to People, Tallulah has been troubled for years, with both her parents' 2000 divorce and Moore's own 2012 rehab stint deeply affecting her. "When Demi was hospitalized, Tallulah didn't show up to school for days because she was too embarrassed," a classmate tells People. "She was very open about Demi's issues and would sort of imply, 'Of course I have issues too, look at my mom.'"

In a video for Stylelikeu's What's Underneath Project that was released on Aug. 4, Tallulah spoke frankly about some of her struggles, including how she once dropped down to 95 lbs. "I'm diagnosed with body dysmorphia [because of] reading those stupid f---ing tabloids when I was like 13, feeling like I was just ugly, always," she tells the camera. "I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest?"

She explained that she was speaking out in hopes of helping others who might be facing similar issues. "If I can use any of the pain that I've gone through, and if … when other girls read it they can be healed a little, even if it's the smallest piece, by something I've written or the way I've written it, that's very, very important to me."