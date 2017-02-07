Keanu Reeves' best on-screen moments
Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as the titular retired hitman in "John Wick: Chapter 2." In honor of his latest film, which hits theaters on Feb. 10, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorite Keanu on-screen moments. Keep reading to relive the magic!
Keanu Reeves is reprising his role as the titular retired hitman in "John Wick: Chapter 2." In honor of his latest film, which hits theaters on Feb. 10, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorite Keanu on-screen moments. Keep reading to relive the magic!