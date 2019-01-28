Taylor Swift is officially a smitten kitten.

Just a week after the singer confirmed that she's going to be starring in the upcoming "Cats" musical movie, the Reputation singer shared several images from her trailer on the set of the Andrew Lloyd Webber production.

"This trailer courtesy of Cats the film," she captioned two Instagram images. "Cat hair on my jacket courtesy of actual cats, Meredith and Olivia."

Last summer reports swirled that Taylor would be starring in the film with Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Ian McKellen. But, for over six months she remained mum.

On Jan. 22, though, she finally confirmed on Instagram that she's starring in the film, sharing a selfie in front of a sign reading "Bombalurina," her character's name.

"Meow," she simply wrote alongside the selfie.

Afterward, she posted a video to Instagram from the London set, which showed snow falling.

"So I'm on set for cats and it is fully snowing," she said.

In the "Cats" Broadway musical, Bombalurina is part of the "Gumbie Trio" of cats, and she is considered mysterious and feisty.

Interestingly, in the musical, Bombalurina didn't play a major role. Many industry insiders think that could change for the film, especially given Taylor's casting.