There's been nothing but radio silence between Michael Strahan and his former "Live!" co-host Kelly Ripa for a long time.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

The duo sat side by side for nearly four years while hosting the daytime show, but a rift developed after he was hired away by "GMA" in 2016. Kelly took a week off work after feeling "blindsided" by the news.

Kelly and Michael maintained a civil relationship when she returned to the show, but it seems that their communication has now ended and it doesn't seem like anything will change that.

"I learned through all that went down with that, you can't convince people to like you," Michael told Time Magazine, while crediting Kelly for helping him reach new TV audiences. However, he added, "I haven't spoken to her in a long time."

Rex USA

After Michael's hiring, Kelly returned to "Live" and championed "communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace."

As the rift continued, a source told Page Six that Kelly and Michael were hardly pals off camera before the "GMA" hiring.

The pair "did not get along. It was all for the show," a Ripa source told Page Six in 2016. "They could not stand each other, and whenever they communicated off-camera, it was always through their reps."

Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

While all this was going on, Michael said on air, "I'm very thankful for [Kelly], to her, because I've learned so much from her. And [executive producer] Michael Gelman showed me the ropes. I was so new to all of this, and if it weren't for her and it weren't for Michael Gelman and the staff there that really boosted me up and made me look a lot better than I really am, I never would have had a chance to be here and I'm grateful that I'm here."