William Shatner is a single man once again.

The 88-year-old "Star Trek" legend and his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth, have settled their divorce, The Blast reports.

When William, whose net worth is estimated at $100 million, filed for divorce in December, he made it clear that the duo had an ironclad prenuptial agreement, making the settlement relatively easy. As specified in the agreement, neither received spousal support from the other. Their prenup also drew out how the money would be divided up in case they ever divorced, The Blast said.

The duo doesn't share any children, so custody issues were nonexistent.

Elizabeth is William's fourth wife. This was Elizabeth's second marriage.

Back in 2014, he gushed about his wife, telling The Guardian their relationship "happened by accident."

"I was attracted by her beauty first of all, which was an old syndrome for me … and I think I lucked out because she had so many other qualities as well," he said. "Elizabeth has a great sense of humor and a great sense of adventure and she's very nurturing. That combination of beauty, style, intelligence, humor and loving horses and dogs and children and loving her home and making a home for us, is quite a combination.

"So I've been very lucky because all that happened by accident," he added. "Love is what makes the cold universe warm."