William Shatner and his wife of 18 years are pulling the plug on their marriage.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the "Star Trek" legend filed the divorce documents, which noted that he and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Shatner, have an ironclad prenuptial agreement. Per the agreement, neither will receive any support from the other.

The split has gone relatively smoothly. Although William, 88, and Elizabeth, 61, are still negotiating the financial terms, final paperwork could be submitted to a judge very soon.

"It's almost a done deal at this point," TMZ said.

The duo doesn't share any children, so custody issues will be nonexistent.

Elizabeth is William's fourth wife. This was Elizabeth's second marriage.

Back in 2014, he gushed about his wife, telling The Guardian their relationship "happened by accident."

"I was attracted by her beauty first of all, which was an old syndrome for me … and I think I lucked out because she had so many other qualities as well," he said. "Elizabeth has a great sense of humor and a great sense of adventure and she's very nurturing. That combination of beauty, style, intelligence, humor and loving horses and dogs and children and loving her home and making a home for us, is quite a combination.

"So I've been very lucky because all that happened by accident," he added. "Love is what makes the cold universe warm."