Dina Lohan and boyfriend Jesse Nadler, whom she's never met in person, are reportedly back together again.

MediaPunch / REX Shutterstock / Twitter

Jesse told Page Six that they are back on after agreeing to stop drinking.

"[Dina's] been sober and healthy for over two months, and we've been great," he said. "I don't drink anymore. It's been over a year, and I was never a big boozer but I was a binger. I would go long periods of time without booze, but then I would go out, have one and couldn't stop, but I have stopped now."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dina's struggles with alcohol have been well-documented. Earlier this year, she was arrested for DWI in New York City for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting another car. A judge told her she could avoid jail time if she completes a rehab program.

Dina and Jesse have apparently been off and on for six years but have never found the time to actually meet.

Last year on an episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," Dina revealed that she had a boyfriend for half a decade but admitted that their relationship was strictly virtual. She confessed that they'd only ever communicated online and over the phone because he lives in San Francisco, where he cares for his sick mom, while she lives in New York. Dina, the mother of Lindsay Lohan, also admitted that they'd never chatted on FaceTime -- because he didn't have an iPhone.

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

The couple split last April after a blowout fight. He told TMZ at the time that he didn't see them getting back together. But he told "ET" they'd been texting and that if Dina offered a sincere apology, he'd reconsider his decision.

The unconventional romance prompted many to warn Dina that the man could be catfishing her. However, after offering his relationship-sleuthing services via Twitter, "Catfish" creator and star Nev Schulman connected with Jesse and proved that he was indeed real.