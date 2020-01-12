Lindsay Lohan's mother is facing a felony charge after an arrest on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting another car.

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Dina Lohan had just left a dinner at Outback Steakhouse in New York when she struck another car outside the restaurant. Dina allegedly fled the scene, but the woman in the other car chased her all the way to Dina's Long Island home, the report says.

When cops arrived, they supposedly observed strong signs of intoxication and wanted to give Dina a drug/alcohol test, but she refused to take it. She was then arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Because Dina has a previous DWI arrest, she now faces a felony.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dina's lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, said, "The arrest of Dina Lohan is most unfortunate. She was not evaluated for alcohol content in her blood at the time she was arrested. We have interposed a not guilty plea at her arraignment to all six charges. We look forward to attending court this Wednesday to fight the case. I was successful in getting her out without bail. She was released without bail by the judge."