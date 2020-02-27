Dina Lohan is more than likely to complete a rehab stint following her DWI arrest last month.

A New York judge told Lindsay Lohan's mom that she can avoid jail time and get probation for the alleged hit-and-run incident if she completes a rehab program, Page Six reported on Thursday.

"We're very optimistic that Dina will not be sentenced to any incarceration and we're very hopeful that the next time we come back to court there will be a favorable disposition," Dina's attorney, Mark Heller, said.

TMZ reported on Jan. 12 that Dina was facing a felony charge after an arrest for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting another car. The website said Dina had just left a dinner at Outback Steakhouse in New York when she struck another car outside the restaurant. Dina allegedly fled the scene, but the woman in the other car chased her all the way to Dina's Long Island home, the report says. When cops arrived, they supposedly observed strong signs of intoxication and wanted to give Dina a drug/alcohol test, but she refused to take it. She was then arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Afterward, Mark fought back against claims that Dina was drinking, even alleging that officers pushed her down to make it appear that she was drunk. He told TMZ that Dina refused the breathalyzer because "she was NOT drunk ... and thought they'd lie." There were claims that Dina fell out of the car after she got home, but Mark told the website the "officer actually pushed her to the ground."