Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, claims she wasn't drunk over the weekend while getting arrested for DWI in New York.

In addition, Dina and her lawyer boldly tell TMZ that officers even pushed her down to make it appear that she was drunk.

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Dina Lohan had just left a dinner at Outback Steakhouse in New York on Saturday night when she struck another car outside the restaurant with her Mercedes. Dina allegedly fled the scene, but the woman in the other car chased her all the way to Dina's Long Island home, the report says. When cops arrived, they supposedly observed strong signs of intoxication and wanted to give Dina a drug/alcohol test, but she refused to take it. She was then arrested for DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Dina's lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, claims she left the scene of the accident because she didn't see any damage and no one was hurt. She was then apparently surprised when the cops started tailing her home because she felt she did nothing wrong.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Heller told TMZ Dina refused the breathalyzer because "she was NOT drunk ... and thought they'd lie."

There were claims that Dina fell out of the car after she got home, but Heller told the website the "officer actually pushed her to the ground."

She had pleaded not guilty to the six charges stemming from the incident.