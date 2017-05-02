Stars who've had Lyme disease

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, a time when activists throughout the world shed light on the bacterial illness that's transferred by ticks. Wonderwall.com rounded up the celebrities who've spoken out about their struggles with the chronic illness, including "30 Rock" alum Alec Baldwin, who first referenced his battle with Lyme disease in a 2011 interview with The New York Times and then stayed mostly mum on the subject until a May 2017 appearance at the Bay Area Lyme Foundation LymeAid benefit. "I have ticks all over me," joked the actor, who, according to People magazine, was first bitten 17 years ago and then bitten again a few years later. "I got the classic Lyme disease [symptoms] for each successive summer, for five years, every August, like this black lung, flu-like symptoms, sweating to death in my bed," he said. "The first round [was the worst], and then it diminished, at least that's how I perceived it." Continued Alec, "The first time was the worst of all. ... And I really thought this is it, I'm not going to live. I was alone, I wasn't married at the time, I was divorced from my first wife. I was lying in bed saying, 'I'm going to die of Lyme disease,' in my bed and 'I hope someone finds me and I'm not here for too long.'" Keep reading to see what more stars have said about their struggles with Lyme disease...

