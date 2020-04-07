Khloe Kardashian's dating life is nonexistent, and it may stay that way for a really long time.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

On a sneak peek of the newest "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" episode, the reality TV star tells her mom, Kris Jenner, that she hasn't been on a date since she and Tristan Thompson split in February 2019 amid cheating allegations. In fact, Khloe, 35, says she's "not even thinking about" dating.

"I have friends that are, like, 'I want to hook you up with someone,' [but] I just don't care," she said. "I'm focused on myself and [daughter] True, and that's just what I do."

Much to her mother's dismay, Khloe adds, "Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again."

Kris continued to press Khloe and her personal life, asking whether she wants more kids and if she's frozen her eggs.

"You need frozen eggs," Kris insisted, to which her daughter responded, "I'm not worried about it."

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe's single status is exactly where she wants to be right now.

"I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single," she said. "Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon."

Since Khloe and the NBA star's nasty split last year, there's been speculation that they could reconcile. Tristan has hinted that he'd like another go, having left a multitude of flattering comments on Khloe's social media over several months.

Last month, Khloe posted a photo of herself snuggling up to True, the daughter she and Tristan share. "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" she captioned the image.

After Tristan commented with three heart emojis, a fan asked if her message implied that she and Tristan are back on.

Khloe sidestepped the question, replying, "It means her parents love her beyond measure."

Shutterstock

Several weeks ago, Us Weekly reported that Khloe and Tristan were self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Khloe seemed to confirm that news in an Instagram video on Tuesday while playing with True in the backyard. "Papi's inside, mama," she told True, who turns two on April 12.

"Khloe doesn't have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point," Us' source said last month. "Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True's dad. Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan."