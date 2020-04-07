Kaley Cuoco says quarantine forced her to move in with her husband, plus more news

Kaley Cuoco and her husband move in together years after tying the knot

Ever since she married Karl Cook in 2018, Kaley Cuoco has proudly discussed the couple's unconventional marriage, telling outlets like Harper's Bazaar how important it is to each of them that they've been able to retain their independence even after saying "I do." Welp, some of that has had to change because of the coronavirus crisis. The "Big Bang Theory" alum checked in with Jimmy Kimmel via video chat on his show on Monday, April 6, and revealed she and Karl realized the self-quarantine guidelines basically meant they'd have to give up their separate living situations or commit to keeping at least 6 feet between them, indefinitely. "We've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years. This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together," Kaley told Jimmy, according to ET. Luckily, she said they were happy to discover the step was actually an improvement. "It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realized, which is even better!" she quipped. Kaley and Karl had been building their "dream house" while enjoying what she once described on Brad Goreski's podcast as "separate lives" that "come together," but with more freedom and flexibility than is often the case in a more traditional marriage. Last month, though, the virus altered the couple's plans. "I was shooting in New York and got sent back here, obviously, because of everything that was going on and we got to move into the house together. So we moved in and I can't find anything. But the house is great," she told Jimmy. Wearing a nightshirt and an unmade-up face, Kaley joked, "I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point." Or maybe he wouldn't care. As Kaley said on Brad's podcast in 2018, part of what makes her relationship so "great" is that her husband "lets me be me, and I let him be him."

