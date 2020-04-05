One week after Michelle Money's daughter Brielle suffered "serious brain trauma" following a skateboarding accident, the "Bachelor" alum is pleading for prayers.

The plea comes after Ryan Money, Brielle's father and Michelle's ex-husband, said the 15-year-old had a setback.

"I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to get her stabilized," Michelle tearfully said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday morning. "I posted on my Story to have you guys pray and once I posted that, her numbers started going down. Today's been a week and if we can't get her numbers stabilized then she, we are gonna have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don't want or we're gonna have to do surgery and remove part of her skull."

"Please pray for her. It's been a week, it's been a whole week. Last night was just really scary but when I posted on my Story for you guys to pray, her numbers started stabilizing," she continued, struggling to maintain her composure. "I just need you guys to really pray right now, OK? Thank you."

Michelle further asked her followers to pray at 4 pm MST.

"Sorry for the emotional video I just don't know what else to do and I'm alone in here and need support," she wrote.

Michelle and her ex have been rotating their hospital visits at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, as only one person is allowed to stay with Brielle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Ryan updated his daughter's condition, indicating Brielle's pressure numbers aren't stable.

"I guess it's important to share the good and the bad. We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow)," he captioned a series of photos from the hospital. "This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized."

He continued, "They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace. Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace. She will most likely not like the brace."