It's been almost a week since "Bachelor" Nation alum Michelle Money's daughter suffered serious brain injuries in a skateboarding accident. And while the 39-year-old has been cautiously optimistic on social media, both she and Brielle's dad, Ryan Money, are understandably scared.

On Friday, April 3, Michelle shared an update on her Instagram Story, telling followers her 15-year-old's "brain pressure is still not consistent," according to People.

As of this weekend, Brielle remained on life support in a medically induced coma in the ICU. Her brain pressure has apparently been a major concern, as it went up "almost twice as high as it has ever been" on Thursday night, her father said on social media.

It hasn't helped that the ICU has had to be extremely strict about visitors, including the parents of minors, who have to stagger their visits to "one parent per 24-hour period," according to Michelle's Stories post.

"Every day that goes by is so lonely," Michelle wrote on a selfie from the hospital. "I miss her so much."

Prior to Michelle's post, Ryan had shared that Brielle's latest CT scan "gave us a bunch of good news" after she underwent surgery.

"The bruising and swelling in Brie's head has gone down. No new swelling," he wrote. "Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein."

Things went downhill overnight, though.

"The doctors are not sure why this happened and have been working on her all morning. She had a lot of fluid in her lungs and they sucked that out, along with congestion in her sinuses," Ryan explained, adding that the teen is on antibiotics to avoid infection.

He also said if the pressure in her brain gets too high again, "they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/medically induced coma." The doctors had been hoping to "wean her off" the drugs keeping her comatose, he noted, but that wasn't looking likely to happen soon.

In her initial announcement about the accident on social media, Michelle, who appeared on the 15th season of "The Bachelor," as well as one season each of "Bachelor Pad" and "Bachelor in Paradise," urged other parents to keep their kids "safe first," rather than trying to be their "friend," as she feared she had done.

"Put the helmet on," she posted.