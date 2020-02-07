Did Jennifer Aniston reunite with ex, John Mayer, over dinner? Plus more news

Jennifer Aniston leaves dinner in L.A. 'just moments after' ex, John Mayer

It's been more than a decade since Jennifer Aniston took her then-boyfriend John Mayer to the Oscars, where she was a presenter and he was admittedly nervous. After the show, the couple headed to the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair afterparty. Ahead of the 2020 Academy Awards this week, the former flames were spotted at the Sunset Tower hotel again. According to the Daily Mail, the two left the hotspot after dinner on Thursday, Feb. 6, "just moments apart," having lingered a bit to chat with friends. Jen, whose reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt made headlines after the 2020 SAG Awards, dated the singer from about 2008 until 2009. Following their split, John made (more than) a few sketchy comments about the "Friends" alum, implying their age difference was an issue by way of dissing her tech-savviness or lack thereof, and telling Playboy they split in part because he "[needed] to be 32" and didn't want to stay home and "pet dogs in the kitchen." To be fair, he also asked the interviewer, "Have you ever loved somebody, loved her completely, but had to end the relationship for life reasons?" Speaking to Vogue after they called it quits, Jen noted that her ex "had to put that out there that he broke up with me -- and especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating." She went on to say, "I get it. We're human," and called him "a wonderful guy," telling the reporter: "We care about each other. It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, 'We maybe need to do something else,' but you still really, really love each other. It's painful." Whatever their get-together this week may have been about, Jen and John do seem to have stayed friends. According to Marie Claire, he even attended her 50th birthday party last year -- as did Brad Pitt.

Keep reading for ...

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston'sbest black dresses