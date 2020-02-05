Style Profile

Jennifer Aniston's best black dresses

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 1 / 23

Jennifer Aniston has always loved a black dress. Through it all -- marriages, divorces, TV shows, movies -- Jen's favored the timeless, super-flattering color for events and appearances. In honor of her birthday -- she turns 51 on Feb. 11, 2020 -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best black dresses the "Friends" star has ever worn, starting with this strapless Dior Haute Couture gown she slipped on for the 2020 Golden Globes. Keep reading to see her other best black frocks...

RELATED: J.Lo's best performance looks

Up NextSAG Awards Style
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images 1 / 23

Jennifer Aniston has always loved a black dress. Through it all -- marriages, divorces, TV shows, movies -- Jen's favored the timeless, super-flattering color for events and appearances. In honor of her birthday -- she turns 51 on Feb. 11, 2020 -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best black dresses the "Friends" star has ever worn, starting with this strapless Dior Haute Couture gown she slipped on for the 2020 Golden Globes. Keep reading to see her other best black frocks...

RELATED: J.Lo's best performance looks

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2020
Whalerock Industries
© 2020
Whalerock Industries