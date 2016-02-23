10 years ago at the 2006 Academy Awards: Red carpet rewind

Oh, how the time flies! In honor of the 2016 Academy Awards, which air on ABC on Feb. 28, we rounded up the best photos from the 78th Academy Awards, which took place 10 years ago on March 5, 2006. Take a look back at the best fashion, cutest couples and craziest candids from the red carpet during the 2006 Oscars, starting with this sweet shot of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in "Walk the Line" that night. The power couple kept close on the red carpet during the 2006 Academy Awards, but just eight months later, they separated after seven years of marriage. Now keep reading for more!

RELATED: The best Oscar afterparty photos from years past