As she continues to bask in the glow of her 21st birthday, Sofia Richie is thinking that her beau, Scott Disick, was sent from the heavens.

On Sunday, the model posted a photo with Scott, 36, from her Las Vegas birthday celebration, captioning it, "My angel."

Sofia has been ringing in her milestone birthday in style. On Saturday she boarded a private jet with Scott, Kylie Jenner and several friends and headed to Sin City for a blowout bash that had them partying at Wynn Las Vegas.

"Pre party for the night party," Sofia captioned a snap showing her dancing in a DJ booth with Alesso.

The party, though, really started earlier that day, as she revealed Scott gifted her an Aston Martin.

Sofia Richie / Instagram

"Holy s—!!!!" she captioned a photo of the black car with a big red bow. "Best BF award. LET THE DAY BEGIN."

After sharing photos and video of the new wheels, Sofia showed off a breakfast setting of eggs, bacon, pancakes, blueberries displayed on a plate in an "S" shape and a cup of tea, all of which was adorned in rose petals, presumably another display of Scott's affection.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Sofia and Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, began dating in fall 2017, but they have been somewhat reluctant to speak at length about their relationship (her dad, Lionel Richie, even once called the relationship a "phase").

"They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids," a source told People magazine. "Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It's not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn't weird."