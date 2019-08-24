Earlier this summer, Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez a Porsche for her 50th birthday. A few weeks later, when Alex turned 44, J.Lo presented her man with a vintage Ford Bronco (painted in Yankee blue, of course). Now, Scott Disick's getting in on the trend.

When Sofia Richie woke up on her 21st birthday on Saturday, Aug. 24, she had a brand new Aston Martin, complete with a bow on it, waiting for her. The gift came courtesy of her boyfriend Scott Disick, who immediately got a "best BF award" shoutout from Sofia on her Instagram Story.

Another photo showed Sofia behind the wheel of the car, with her "21"-imprinted manicure visible.

"LET THE DAY BEGIN," she captioned the pic.

After sharing photos and video of the new wheels, Sofia showed off a breakfast setting of eggs, bacon, pancakes, blueberries displayed on a plate in an "S" shape and a cup of tea, all of which was adorned in rose petals, presumably another display of Scott's affection.

Sofia and Scott, 36, started dating back in 2017. While the couple's age difference initially raised some eyebrows -- Sofia's dad Lionel Richie once told a reporter he thought Sofia's interest in Scott was "a phase" -- their relationship's only grown more serious. Sofia's become increasingly close with the Kardashian-Jenner family, as well, having gone on at least one recent trip with Scott, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott and Kourtney's three kids.

This month, Sofia and Scott joined Kylie Jenner in Capri, Italy for her 22nd birthday celebration. According to People, Sofia and Kylie's friendship kicked up a notch after Kylie's former best pal Jordyn Woods kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February.

"Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that," a source told the magazine, adding that Sofia's "sophisticated, fun and very sweet."

"Kylie loves having her around," the source said. "And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends."