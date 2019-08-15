Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez blast Cardi B while taking A-Rod's new car for a spin, plus more news

J.Lo and A-Rod rock out to Cardi B in his new car

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one in her house who got a high-end birthday car gift this summer. As her fiance Alex Rodriguez revealed in a handful of Instagram posts this week, J.Lo gave her man a bright blue Ford Bronco for his 44th birthday last month. "@jlo thank you for the best gift," he captioned a shot of the snazzy ride. He also shared an adorable video that showed him driving the new wheels with Jennifer riding shotgun -- while rocking out to Cardi B's "Money" -- and a friend in the back. "Top down. Sunny day. Radio on. 🎶 #summerride," the beaming ex-Yankee wrote on the post (via ET). Hopefully, A-Rod has better luck with the Bronco than he did with a car he recently rented in San Francisco that made headlines after it was broken into. "I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken," he said in a statement about the incident. "I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back." As part of his birthday celebration for J.Lo, who turned 50 in July, Alex got her a shiny new Porsche.

