There's a new car driving down the "Old Town Road," and it belongs to Billy Ray Cyrus.

On the heels of the success of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," the rapper expressed his gratitude toward his counterpart in the viral hit by gifting Billy Ray with the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible from the music video.

The car, assuming it's the 2019 version, goes for about $150,000.

A video, obtained by TMZ, shows Nas X riding up to Billy's house. After Billy opens the door, Nas tells him, "I got you something."

Nas, dressed in cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat, leads the country singer to the driveway to find the red sports car.

"No, no, no, there's no way," Billy says. "Are you kidding me? Are you serious, man?"

Nas tells Billy, "It's yours," reminding him that "Old Town Road" has been No. 1 on the charts for seven weeks.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Nas and Billy later take the car for a spin.

While making noise on the Billboard charts, "Old Town Road" is also racking up the views on YouTube, as it's been seen nearly 50 million times in four days.