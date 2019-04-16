Chrissy Teigen has some words for the troll who thinks she's 'chubby,' plus more news

Chrissy Teigen claps back at Twitter troll after being called 'chubby'

Chrissy Teigen's got better things to do than concern herself with the number on a scale -- like count the cash she's raked in for her bestselling cookbooks, for example, or speak at the House Democratic Issues Conference and hang out with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, as she did last week. So when a troll slammed her weight on Twitter on Monday, April 15, Chrissy took it in stride. The dis came after Pelosi shared a photo of herself with Chrissy and John Legend at the conference. "So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight!" she captioned the post. That's when said troll replied, "Tiegen got fat,holly z---," sparking a multitude of comments in Chrissy's defense. The troll soon replied with references to "Fatty Tiegan [sic]" and "Chubby Tiegan [sic]," according to Us Weekly. "Tiegan [sic] likes to attack people, so i'm attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym," he continued. Finally, Chrissy was over it. "I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt," she wrote. She later joked while replying to one of her fans, "I can guarantee he is not a handsome man. Lol." Last month, Chrissy was asked on Twitter how she's able to maintain her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue-ready bod while eating like a chef. "I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles," she replied. "He's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

