Chrissy Teigen is one of the most prolific tweeters in Hollywood and she's not exactly one to hold her tongue, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have regrets about her online banter.

While speaking at the PopSugar Play/Ground event, the Sports Illustrated model said of her social media use, "I go for it, then I regret it. I think more now [on Twitter] because you get in trouble."

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Sometimes she'll even attempt to get rid of the evidence.

"I delete posts — but years after. It's almost worse when [my fans] send me screen grabs and say, 'You're a p - - - y, you deleted that,' " she said.

One of Chrissy's social media claims to fame is that she's been blocked by President Trump for constantly criticizing him (and his family) online.

"I'll never know when we're going to war," she joked.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

For as many times as John Legend's wife has gotten into hot water on Twitter — and there have been a few instances — she also may be Hollywood queen of the clapback.

Earlier this year she schooled a troll for constantly calling her out for being "chubby."

"I hate to say this but…you are not a small person? also I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt," she wrote. She later joked while replying to one of her fans, "I can guarantee he is not a handsome man. Lol."

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Last year a woman was critical of Chrissy's look on a magazine cover, calling it, "quite frankly, awful."

"Thank you, Heidi. In the future I will try harder to be the best cover model," Chrissy replied. "if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference) that would be so awesome."