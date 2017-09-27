Angelina Jolie reportedly got 'testy' when asked about her divorce for 'Nightline,' plus more news

Angelina Jolie 'got testy' when asked about divorce: Report

In her recent Vanity Fair cover story, Angelina Jolie opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, arguably for the sake of promoting her new Netflix film, "First They Killed My Father." And that may be all the info she's willing to share about the breakup for a while. The New York Post claims that when Angelina sat down with Juju Chang for a "Nightline" interview last week, the interviewer's "delicately raised" divorce question was not received well. According to the Post, Angelina "lost her temper and refused to answer." One source described the actress and director's reaction as "testy," while a TV insider pointed out, "It's hard to believe she didn't know that question was coming," adding that the reporter "was just doing her job." ABC omitted the footage from that particular part of the interview. The mother of six reportedly responded in a similar manner to questions about her Bell's Palsy diagnosis and hypertension scare, both of which were revealed in the Vanity Fair article. "I'm fine right now. I'm fine right now," she said, according to the Post. "My children are healthy. I'm healthy."

