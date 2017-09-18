Stand by your man. Kevin Hart's pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, is sticking by his side in light of his admission that he made a "bad error in judgement," which most feel is an admission to cheating.

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Over the weekend, Kevin publicly apologized to his wife and kids after someone, or perhaps multiple people, attempted to extort him over an alleged sex tape. The person reportedly wanted a $10 million payday to keep the the tape private.

Kevin, though, decided to own up to the his mistake, without blatantly admitting that he cheated on Eniko, but alluding to it.

"I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did," he said in an Instagram apology, admitting that he was "wrong."

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

"At the end of the day, I gotta do better," he said, "but I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that's what was attempted."

The Blast reported on Sept. 18 that Kevin's wife is "fully committed" to the actor and she wants to help him through the extortion case.

There is "no strife between them," a source told the website. "The focus is on getting the people who are responsible for extorting Kevin."

Todd Williamson / Getty Images North America

The site reports that Kevin apologized profusely and made amends with Eniko, claiming that they are on "solid ground" barring any new developments.

"The most important thing right now is his family," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He needs to keep his family together."