Jessica Biel rolled right into her birthday thanks to her husband, Justin Timberlake.

To celebrate the actress' 35th birthday, Justin threw her an incredible roller-skating themed party, and they both shared images to their social media pages.

To begin the party, the couple both donned patriotic-themed T-shirts featuring pictures of roller skates, while bearing the words "Make America Skate Again."

Sign the petition now! #makeamericaskateagain A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:16am PST

"Sign the petition now!," Jessica captioned her Instagram photo, using the hashtag "Make America Skate Again."

In another photo of her skating alone and wearing shiny silver bell-bottoms, she thanked her husband of four years.

This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

"This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever," she wrote. "My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer also shared a fun video from the evening in which he is seen rolling skating in short shorts and wearing a red, white and blue fanny pack. He topped off the outfit with America-themed socks and a jacket.

When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST

"When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain," he wrote.

The couple's son Silas, who will turn 2 next month, was not seen in the images.

The party came after Justin shared a sweet message with his wife on her birthday.

You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. --J A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

"You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you...," he captioned a photo of him kissing her on the cheek. "Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. --J."

Heart. Melts.